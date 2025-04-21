Rotten, Fungus-Infected Food, Unhygienic Conditions Observed At Three Telangana Restaurants

In a recent development, a task force from the Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana, conducted an inspection of two eateries in Nirmal district on April 16, 2025.

The task force officials shared their findings on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting several violations of food safety and hygiene regulations.

Bandhan Sweet House

During the inspection of Bandhan Sweet House, a confectionery store in Nirmal district, the task force observed that proper hygiene practices were not followed. Food handlers were found not wearing hair caps or gloves.

Expired bread packets and unlabelled ready-to-eat savouries were also discovered at the sweet shop and were subsequently destroyed.

Additionally, officials suspected the presence of excessive synthetic food colours in certain items, such as green peas and sev.

With no adherence to hygiene standards at Bandhan Sweet House, open dustbins were found near food items, and there was no evidence of a pest control management system, according to the officials.

Hotel Mayuri Inn

The state-level task force, assigned to inspect food establishments, also visited Hotel Mayuri Inn.

During the inspection, they found that the FSSAI license was not displayed at a prominent location.

The cooking and vegetable storage areas were poorly maintained in terms of hygiene. Similar to the confectionery store, the food handlers were not following proper sanitary practices, and none were FSSAI or FOSTAC-trained.

One of the most concerning findings was the presence of rotten and fungal-infested cabbages and beetroots in the vegetable storage area.

Additionally, long-stored meat and unlabelled paneer were discovered in an untidy refrigerator, and no pest control measures were observed.

IFC Restaurant

The third eatery inspected was IFC Restaurant in Nirmal district, where food safety and hygiene conditions were found to be on par with the other two establishments.