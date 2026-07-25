Sawan 2026 Special: 7 Delicious Desserts You Can Relish While Fasting

The holy month of Sawan will commence on July 30. The month of Sawan is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. Many devotees observe fasts on Mondays (Sawan Somwar) and other auspicious days during the month, following a satvik diet that excludes grains, onions, garlic and processed foods. Even in the fasting days, the simple meals can include dessert and a sweet dish.



From fruit-based delights to milk-rich delicacies, there are several desserts that are vrat-friendly and easy to prepare at home. Here are seven delicious desserts you can enjoy while observing a Sawan fast.

1. Makhana kheer



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Fox nuts, or makhana, are a fasting staple packed with protein and calcium. Simmer roasted makhana in milk with cardamom, saffron and a touch of sugar or jaggery for a creamy kheer. Garnish with chopped almonds and pistachios for added crunch.

2. Sabudana kheer

Sabudana (tapioca pearls) is widely consumed during vrat. Cook soaked sabudana in milk until the pearls turn translucent, then flavour it with cardamom and garnish with dry fruits. It is light, filling and perfect for breaking a fast.

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3. Rajgira ladoo

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Rajgira (amaranth) is a nutrient-dense grain alternative commonly eaten during fasting. Combine popped rajgira with melted jaggery to make wholesome ladoos that are naturally sweet and provide sustained energy throughout the day.

4. Singhara atta halwa

Water chestnut flour (singhara atta) can be transformed into a rich halwa by roasting it in ghee and cooking it with milk or water, sugar and cardamom. This traditional dessert is comforting and ideal for festive fasting occasions.

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5. Sweet potato rabri



Sweet potatoes are naturally sweet and allowed during most vrat traditions. Slow-cook grated sweet potato in milk until thick and creamy, then flavour it with saffron, cardamom and chopped nuts for a nutritious dessert.

6. Coconut ladoo

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Fresh or desiccated coconut paired with condensed milk or reduced milk creates soft, melt-in-the-mouth ladoos. Rich in healthy fats and flavour, these coconut treats are easy to make and require only a handful of ingredients.

7. Fruit yoghurt parfait