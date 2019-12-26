Seafood In Mumbai: Best Restaurants In The City You Must Visit

3/4th of Mumbai’s land is surrounded by a coastline, in simpler terms, it means almost every cuisine in Mumbai has a seafood dish. From prawns to crabs, every seafood dish is made in a different gravy using different spices. If you are craving for authentic seafood dishes in Mumbai, here are the best places to visit

Best Places in Mumbai to have seafood

Mahesh Lunch Home

Mahesh Lunch Home is one of the oldest restaurants in Mumbai which offers authentic seafood dishes. They have four different outlets spread out across the city in Fort, Andheri, Juhu and Thane. One of their signature dishes is the butter-pepper-garlic clams sukka, squid koliwada and tandoori pomfret. They also have several seafood festivals serving delicacies from a variety of coastal regions.

Gomantak

Gomantak specialise in serving the best Maharashtrian seafood thalis. Their outlets are spread all around Mumbai and along with their best seller Pomfret fry, Gomantak also serves special meat thalis. Priced under ₹ 500/-, Gomantak is a must-visit place for a hearty seafood meal.

Jai Hind

Jai Hind, located at Pali Hill in Bandra is another best place to visit for South Indian seafood dishes. This place serves the best fish tandoori tikka in town, as per reports, and it is also recommended to try their neer dosa, prawns puli munchi and sol kadhi. People mostly visit this place to take away dishes.

Oh! Calcutta

The staple food of Bengalis includes fish and other seafood items. Oh! Calcutta located in South Mumbai is one of the restaurants who offer Bengali food. The dishes served here are expensive because the fish used to cook the dishes are flown in from Kolkata and not bought from the local market. You should try their Maacher Jhol, anytime you visit.

Trishna

Trishna’s, located in Fort, is a restaurant you will never find empty. This authentic restaurant serves seafood dishes made in a Manglorean style. Some of their famous dishes include Butter Garlic Crab, Prawns Koliwada and rawas Hyderabadi.

