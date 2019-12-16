Seafood In Goa: Top Seafood Restaurants In Goa That You Must Check Out

Goa is one of the most popular tourist places in the world. It is known for its blue water clean beaches, mesmerising architectural gems, psychedelic culture, and delightful cuisines. Goa also holds one of the world’s biggest and most celebrated electronic music festival, and it is a go-to place for tourists all over the world. Read more to know about the delicious cuisine, and where to find the best seafood Goa has to offer.

READ | U2 Concert In Mumbai: Fans To Arrive In Special Chopper

Best Seafood Places in Goa

Ritz Classic

Ritz Classic is one of the best bars and restaurants of Goa according to food critics on the internet. Tucked away in an anonymous building, it is situated on the tourist-packed 18th June Road of Goa. The place has a multi-cuisine menu to offer, but the most preferred dishes in the menu that ranges from Continental to Thai, are the seafood dishes. The specialty of the place is the grilled Kingfish and Pomfret Crisps. Goan thali is yet another dish from the place that is most preferred by the tourists.

READ | 'The Office' Releases 'Threat Level Midnight'; Reboot To Follow?

Zeebop

Zeebop is a Bar and a restaurant which is situated on the shores of Utorda beach. The place is most known for its Balinese architecture style, and its excellent cuisine and night parties. The place is famous among the fans of the rock genre and has reportedly inspired a famous rock song. The place has a romantic vibe and the best dish the place has to offer is octopi fry. It is one of the most recommended places of Goa for the tourist.

READ | Abhishek Shares Photo Of Amitabh Bachchan For Monday Motivation & Fans Couldn't Agree More

Fish Ka

Fish Ka is one of the most famous restaurants in South Goa. The place is operated by a Russian-Indian combination of owners. The place offers a variety of seafood on the less spicy side of the western world. The crabs Fish Ka offers are very fresh and are highly recommended. It is said that Fish Ka has the best dessert to offer in all of Goa.

READ | 'Sweet Girl' On Netflix: Everything You Need To Know About The Cast