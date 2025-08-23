Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor Gorge On Chole Bhature At Delhi's Iconic Jain Chawal Wale, Know 5 Best Dishes Of The CP Eatery

Delhi and street food are a match made in heaven. From lip-smacking Chole Bhature and scrumptious pav bhaji to one-of-a-kind chaat and appetising chaap, the National Capital is abuzz with culture, and its love affair with food is known far and wide. The city also houses some of the most historic eateries that have become iconic over the years. One such place in Delhi is Jain Chawal Wale, not-so-far-away from the city centre, Connaught Place. This modest eatery, tucked into the bustling lanes near PVR Plaza, has been serving hearty North Indian meals for decades. Recently, the Param Sundari actors Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor visited the eatery and gorged on Chole Bhature. Here's all that makes Jain Chawal Wale special.

Jain Chawal Wale is famous for serving some lip-smacking, spicy North Indian dishes. The legendary place comprises a simple front, a table and chairs. Despite no fancy menu, no top-notch facilities and no luxuries, the quaint eatery has made a name for itself for its speciality dishes.



Paneer Bread Pakora with chole

The Paneer Bread Pakora is a speciality item in the eatery. The dish is served with a side dish of spicy chole sabzi. The bread is fried with a filling of paneer. The spices, along with the chillies and the chatpati green chutney, bring together a dish that you will never forget.

Rajma Chawal

The star of the menu, their rajma chawal, is served with a dollop of butter and tangy chutney on the side. The comforting flavour of slow-cooked rajma paired with fluffy rice keeps people coming back.

Kadhi Chawal

Their kadhi is tangy, creamy, and perfectly spiced, poured generously over rice for a hearty serving of comfort food.



Also Read: Top 5 Restaurants in India that Are Older Than 100 Years

Chole Bhature

Though chawal is the highlight here, their fluffy bhature paired with spicy chole is a must-try for anyone visiting the eatery.

Soya Chaap