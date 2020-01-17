Baby Shower Ideas For Your Sister That You Will Make You The 'coolest Maasi In Town'

Baby showers are all the rage these days. So if you are planning a baby shower, do you want to mess up like Monica and Phoebe from F.R.I.E.N.D.S did when they planned a baby shower for Rachel? You do want to miss out on important guests or mess up the menu. So here is a checklist and a simple guide that will help you plan the best baby shower for your sister and make you the coolest massi in town.

Baby shower ideas for your sister

1. Keep those invitations limited

Baby showers are meant to be an intimate affair. It defines an extremely special occasion in a woman’s life. So when you are planning a baby shower, do not invite the entire village. Make a small guest list. Only invite people who are close to your sister and understand the importance of this celebration.

2. A definitive theme

Baby shower ideas are incomplete without mentioning a theme for the baby shower. Usually, people go for a certain colour related theme. But Mickey Mouse, Disney Princesses, or rustic themes are some of the most popular baby shower themes.

3. Snacks that follow the theme

You do not want a full course meal when it comes to planning this special baby shower. Stick to small snacks. Since you have chosen a theme for the baby shower, lets these snacks also follow the same them. Cookies, cupcakes, chocolates are some of the easiest baby shower snacks you can include in your menu.

4. Return gifts for the guests

As a host and party planner, it is important that you return the favour and give a return gift to all your guests. Choose return gifts that are simple and once again follow the theme. Scented candles, coffee mugs, chocolate boxes are some of the most popular baby shower return gifts.

Image Courtesy: Canva