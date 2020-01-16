Kylie Jenner Expressed Love For Chicago As Kim Kardashian Hosts Pink Birthday Party

Chicago West just celebrated one of the most extravagant birthday party one could ever throw. The daughter of Kim and Kanye turned two and the child had some of the most adorable moments throughout the celebrations. Previously in December Kylie Jenner organised a lavish party at her mansion for her daughter Stormi, by calling her favourite cartoon ‘poppy’ to the event.

Aunt Kylie Jenner is obsessed with Chicago as Kim Kardashian hosts a pink birthday party for daughter

Following the same trend, Chicago too got a Disney themed tea party. The pictures of the event haven’t been shared by Kim just yet however some pictures did surface on the internet. In the pictures, one can make out the extravagant setting for the party along with its special theme. The Minnie Mouse cake stole the show as it looked decent with excellent craftsmanship done to ensure the aesthetic of the theme. The cake was surrounded by loads of cookies and different types of chocolates.

Just a while ago, Km shared an adorable picture of Chicago and filled in with an amazing caption. Kim expressed her excitement on her child’s birthday and mentioned that Chicago brings joy to their lives. She further added that she loves watching her grow every day and ended the caption with a 'Mommy loves you forever!' message.

Source: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

Source: Kylie Jenner's Instagram

Source: Kylie Jenner Instagram

