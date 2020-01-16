The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Kylie Jenner Expressed Love For Chicago As Kim Kardashian Hosts Pink Birthday Party

Hollywood News

Kylie Jenner seemed obsessed with Chicago as she shared some adorable pictures of her on her Instagram handle. Read further ahead to know more and see pics

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
kylie jenner

Chicago West just celebrated one of the most extravagant birthday party one could ever throw. The daughter of Kim and Kanye turned two and the child had some of the most adorable moments throughout the celebrations. Previously in December Kylie Jenner organised a lavish party at her mansion for her daughter Stormi, by calling her favourite cartoon ‘poppy’ to the event.

Also Read | When Kylie Jenner And Kendall Jenner Redefined Sister Goals, See Pics

Aunt Kylie Jenner is obsessed with Chicago as Kim Kardashian hosts a pink birthday party for daughter 

Also Read | Kylie Jenner And Other Hollywood Celebrities Who Rocked Neon Outfits, See Pics

Following the same trend, Chicago too got a Disney themed tea party. The pictures of the event haven’t been shared by Kim just yet however some pictures did surface on the internet. In the pictures, one can make out the extravagant setting for the party along with its special theme. The Minnie Mouse cake stole the show as it looked decent with excellent craftsmanship done to ensure the aesthetic of the theme. The cake was surrounded by loads of cookies and different types of chocolates.

Also Read | Kylie Jenner's Stunning Swimwear Looks To Take Fashion Lessons From

Just a while ago, Km shared an adorable picture of Chicago and filled in with an amazing caption. Kim expressed her excitement on her child’s birthday and mentioned that Chicago brings joy to their lives. She further added that she loves watching her grow every day and ended the caption with a 'Mommy loves you forever!' message.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

  • Source: Kim Kardashian's Instagram 

Also Read | Billie Eilish To Perform Theme Song For Next 'James Bond' Movie

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

  • Source: Kylie Jenner's Instagram 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

  • Source: Kylie Jenner Instagram 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AAP BLAMES BJP FOR DELAY IN HANGING
PIC: INDIRA WITH KARIM LALA
SALVE APPOINTED AS QUEEN'S COUNSEL
PROTESTERS DISRUPT AT MRM EVENT
TANHAJI VS CHHAPAAK: DAY 6 BO
DHONI WAS INTIMATED BY BCCI BRASS BEFORE FINALISING CENTRAL CONTRACT LIST: SOURCES