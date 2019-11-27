Skin Care: Things People With Dry Skin Should Strictly Avoid

Every human being has a different skin type. The types of skin range from dry to normal to oily. People with normal skin usually do not have to worry about skin irritation, rashes, or any other skin related issues for that matter. Some have oily skin, which makes it a tough task to moisturise their skin because there is already an excess of oil present. Comparatively, people with dry skin face the most problems when it comes to skincare. With the arrival of winter, here are a few things that people with dry skin should strictly avoid at all costs.

Don’t wash your face too often

People with dry skin should avoid washing their face too often since it can cause the skin to dry out. Simply, wash the face once in the morning, and once in the evening with a gentle face wash, that doesn’t get rid of the skin’s oil. When there is makeup, use makeup remover wipes instead of washing your face.

Right way to apply moisturiser

Make sure you pick the right moisturiser for your skin. There are few which act as moisture blockers. These products can prevent the water from evaporating from your skin. Applying moisturiser to dry skin will soften it for a while, but applying it on wet skin will be very effective in the long run.

Avoid using scented products

When dealing with dry skin, it is not a great choice to use scented products, especially lotions or creams. These products can easily irritate your skin. Opt for unscented or light scented products.

Don’t exfoliate your skin too much

When one exfoliates their skin too much, the exfoliation can break the skin barrier and make it even more dry. This invites allergens and irritants and opens a pathway for them into your skin. It is advised that people with dry skin exfoliate only once or twice a week and not more.

Refrain from using glycolic acid-based products

It is always advised to pick a lactic acid cleanser over a glycolic acid cleanser. Glycolic acid has the ability to make your skin dry as it is a strong exfoliant. Instead, opt for lactic acid cleansers, as they are mild and hydrate your skin.

Disclaimer: All of the information provided above is combined through sources and various medical websites. Note that the effects vary from person to person and always consult a physician before amping up your skincare routine.

