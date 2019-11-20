Winter Soups: Hot Tasty Beverages To Try Out To Stay Healthy This Cold Season

With the weather finally starting to act appropriately winter-like, almost everyone is once again struck with the unsettling realization that winter is too cold. Along with winters, on the way is the year-end and many people’s new year resolution is to stay healthy. Warm winter soups are to the rescue! During winters, soup is considered to be an ideal food to help the whole family boost their health. Soups are packed with healthy veggies and are easy and budget-friendly to prepare. Various types of healthy yet yummy soups can be made as quick midweek meals for hurried days or as luxurious dinner party starters. Forget about boring tinned age-old soups and look for some ultimate flavours this winter. Here are some healthy and tasty soups you can rely on this winter season.

Vegan Kale and Roasted Vegetable Soup

The name itself suggests, filled with vegetables and best for vegan people. However, irrespective of whether you are a vegetarian, vegan or a meat lover, everyone would love this veggie-filled soup. The vegetables are roasted before adding them to the gravy. Almost every kind of vegetable can be mixed into this soup as per one’s choice. It is said that this soup is packed with multiple vitamins and proteins which is quite essential for the body during winters. As it is filled with heavy vegetables, it is sure to be satisfying for any appetite.

Spicy Pumpkin Soup

Fall and winters are seasons for gourds. Therefore, use fresh, local ingredients for the filling of Spicy Pumpkin Soup. Just because it is past October does not mean that pumpkin season is over. You can collect some fresh pumpkin and spicy masalas from the market. One of the most opted add on to this soup is cauliflower. The combination of both the veggies gives it a fresh creamy white colour. Once the soup is ready, garnish it with some fresh coriander or mint leaves. You can consume it with small bread or toast crumbs.

Also Read: Australia: Exotic Beaches And Resorts To Visit During Your Next Vacation

White Hair: Easy Home Remedies To Reduce Them At A Very Early Stage

Sweet Potato Soup

Despite its colour, this soup is actually made of sweet potatoes. With a little bit of brown sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg, this soup is both sweet and savoury. You can also add some mushroom or vegetables to the soup. A small amount of lime juice would just refresh your tastebuds.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan On Reuniting With Ajay Devgn After Years In Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Vegetable Chinese Samosa Recipe: How To Make This Lip-smacking Snack At Home