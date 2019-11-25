South Indian Dishes That You Must Try At Least Once In Your Life

When someone thinks about South Indian food, they always remember Idli, Meduwada, Dosa and more. But, there's more to South Indian food than these commonly-known dishes. Here are some other delicious South Indian food items that one must-try-

Tamarind Rice

This rice dish is prepared with Chana and Urad dal, mixing it with tamarind. The dish is prepared with curry leaves and spices to bring out the delicious taste of the dish. To enjoy it better, one can eat it with papad and pickle with it.

Arachu Vitta Sambar

The name Arachuvitta means 'to grind' in Tamil. The Sambhar is prepared with roasted spices and made with fresh coconut. Urad dal is an essential ingredient of this dish, and it is mixed with Tur dal and a small amount of Chana dal. To complete the dish properly, ingredients like coconut, drumsticks, tamarind and spices are added.

Also Read | Fashion: Beautiful South Indian sarees to add to your collection

Malabar Fish Biryani

This delicious dish is made with Kaima rice. The dish is also known as the Biryani of Kerala. The Malabar fish biryani recipe is delicious and it is prepared similarly like the Mughlai Biryani.

Also Read | South Indian actors who made their name big in Bollywood, read on

Avial with Kerala Red Rice

This dish appears like a thick mixture of vegetables filled with drumsticks, carrots and potatoes which are cooked in coconut oil and mustard seeds. Avial is a traditional south Indian dish from Kerala. It is mainly enjoyed with red rice or steamed rice.

Also Read | 3 Healthy & Tasty South Indian breakfast dishes you must try

Bendekaayi Gojju

Bendekaayi Gojju is a Kannada recipe which is made from Bhindi. It can be sweet, tangy or extremely spicy. At many places in South India, it is served with a different name called Saasive Gojju, which means mustard seeds curry, because it is made with raw mustard seeds. This dish can be enjoyed with anything, but it is mostly eaten with steamed rice.

Also Read | Mumbai: Best places to try scrumptious South Indian dishes in the city