Vegan food also has enough resources to be full of protein and fibre. Soybeans, in particular, are a versatile and protein-rich ingredient that can be transformed into a variety of delicious dishes, making them a staple in vegan diets. Here are some delightful soybean-based dishes that are both nutritious and satisfying.

Soya pulao

Soya Pulao is a wholesome and flavorful one-pot dish that combines the richness of soybeans with aromatic basmati rice and a medley of spices and vegetables.

Ingredients

- Soya chunks

- Basmati rice

- Mixed vegetables (carrots, peas, beans)

- Onions

- Tomatoes

- Ginger-garlic paste

- Whole spices (bay leaf, cinnamon, cloves, cardamom)

- Cumin seeds

- Turmeric powder

- Red chilli powder

- Garam masala

- Salt

- Fresh coriander for garnish

Soya pulao | Image: Freepik

Preparation

Soak the soya chunks in hot water until they soften, then squeeze out the excess water. In a large pot, sauté the whole spices and cumin seeds, followed by onions and ginger-garlic paste until golden brown. Add tomatoes and spices, cook until the tomatoes soften, then add the mixed vegetables and soya chunks. Stir in the rice and water, cover, and cook until the rice is fluffy. Garnish with fresh coriander and serve hot.

Soya chaap

Soya Chaap is a popular street food in India, made from soy protein shaped into skewers and often marinated in a rich, spiced yoghurt mixture.

Ingredients

- Soya chaap sticks

- Yogurt (or a vegan alternative)

- Ginger-garlic paste

- Lemon juice

- Garam masala

- Red chilli powder

- Turmeric powder

- Salt

- Oil for grilling

Preparation

Marinate the soya chaap sticks in a mixture of yoghurt, spices, lemon juice, and salt for at least an hour. Grill or pan-fry the marinated chaap until golden and slightly charred. Serve with mint chutney and lemon wedges.

Soyabean sabji

Soyabean Sabji is a hearty and nutritious curry that pairs perfectly with roti or rice.

Ingredients

- Soya chunks

- Onions

- Tomatoes

- Ginger-garlic paste

- Green chilies

- Cumin seeds

- Coriander powder

- Turmeric powder

- Red chilli powder

- Garam masala

- Salt

- Fresh coriander for garnish

Preparation

Soak and squeeze soya chunks. Sauté cumin seeds, onions, and green chilies until golden, then add ginger-garlic paste. Stir in tomatoes and spices, cook until the oil separates, then add the soya chunks. Simmer until the flavours meld together. Garnish with coriander and serve hot.

Soyabean chilli

Soyabean Chilli is an Indo-Chinese dish that’s spicy, tangy, and perfect as an appetiser or side dish.

Ingredients

- Soya chunks

- Bell peppers

- Onions

- Green chilies

- Garlic

- Soy sauce

- Tomato ketchup

- Vinegar

- Cornstarch

- Salt

- Pepper

- Spring onions for garnish

Preparation

Soak and squeeze soya chunks. Stir-fry bell peppers, onions, garlic, and green chilies. Add soya chunks, soy sauce, ketchup, vinegar, salt, and pepper. Mix cornstarch with water to thicken the sauce. Garnish with spring onions and serve hot.