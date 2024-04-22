Advertisement

In the relentless quest for hydration, water remains the unparalleled champion. However, for those looking to infuse a bit more excitement into their daily hydration routine, a vibrant recipe has surfaced on the Azzy | Bowl To Soul Instagram page that promises not only a flavour boost but a nutritional upgrade as well.

This concoction combines the benefits of chia seeds, lemon, honey, and beetroot—each chosen for both their health benefits and taste. The recipe transforms plain water into a refreshing drink that not only quenches thirst but also revitalizes the body throughout the day.

Advertisement

Ingredients to prepare this hydrating drink.

Water: 1.5 liters

Advertisement

Chia seeds: 2 tablespoons

Black salt: 1 teaspoon

Advertisement

Chaat masala: 1 teaspoon

Honey: 2 tablespoons

Advertisement

Lemon juice: from 2 lemons

Mint leaves: a handful

Advertisement

Beetroot: half of a medium-sized root

Method of Preparation:

Advertisement

Mix all the ingredients and allow the mixture to rest for 30 minutes. This resting period lets the chia seeds swell up, enhancing the texture and nutritional value of the drink.

Why consider this beverage?

Chia Seeds: Known for their water-retaining properties, chia seeds elongates your body's hydration capabiltites and offer a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and protein.

Lemon: Adds a zesty flavor and is a natural source of Vitamin C, crucial for skin health and immune support.

Advertisement

Honey: Brings natural sweetness with antioxidants and antibacterial benefits.

Beetroot: Increases hydration and provides vitamins A, C, K, potassium, and manganese. It's also beneficial for blood flow and blood pressure regulation.

Advertisement

Black salt: Adds a unique flavor while supplying essential minerals and electrolytes.

This drink is more than just a tasty refreshment; it's a nutrient-packed solution that supports overall health and keeps you hydrated with a delightful twist.

Advertisement