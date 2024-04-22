Updated April 21st, 2024 at 23:32 IST
Stay Hydrated This Summer With Refreshing Chia Seed Infused Water - Know Its Recipe
This concoction combines the benefits of chia seeds, lemon, honey, and beetroot—each chosen for both their health benefits and taste.
- Lifestyle
- 2 min read
Advertisement
In the relentless quest for hydration, water remains the unparalleled champion. However, for those looking to infuse a bit more excitement into their daily hydration routine, a vibrant recipe has surfaced on the Azzy | Bowl To Soul Instagram page that promises not only a flavour boost but a nutritional upgrade as well.
This concoction combines the benefits of chia seeds, lemon, honey, and beetroot—each chosen for both their health benefits and taste. The recipe transforms plain water into a refreshing drink that not only quenches thirst but also revitalizes the body throughout the day.
Advertisement
Ingredients to prepare this hydrating drink.
Water: 1.5 liters
Advertisement
Chia seeds: 2 tablespoons
Black salt: 1 teaspoon
Advertisement
Chaat masala: 1 teaspoon
Honey: 2 tablespoons
Advertisement
Lemon juice: from 2 lemons
Mint leaves: a handful
Advertisement
Beetroot: half of a medium-sized root
Method of Preparation:
Advertisement
Mix all the ingredients and allow the mixture to rest for 30 minutes. This resting period lets the chia seeds swell up, enhancing the texture and nutritional value of the drink.
Why consider this beverage?
Chia Seeds: Known for their water-retaining properties, chia seeds elongates your body's hydration capabiltites and offer a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and protein.
Lemon: Adds a zesty flavor and is a natural source of Vitamin C, crucial for skin health and immune support.
Advertisement
Honey: Brings natural sweetness with antioxidants and antibacterial benefits.
Beetroot: Increases hydration and provides vitamins A, C, K, potassium, and manganese. It's also beneficial for blood flow and blood pressure regulation.
Advertisement
Black salt: Adds a unique flavor while supplying essential minerals and electrolytes.
This drink is more than just a tasty refreshment; it's a nutrient-packed solution that supports overall health and keeps you hydrated with a delightful twist.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published April 21st, 2024 at 23:32 IST