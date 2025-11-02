Steaming vs Boiling: Know Which Cooking Method Is Best For Your Veggies

In the kitchen, we often choose between boiling and steaming vegetables. Both are healthy, oil-free cooking methods, but the way you cook them can affect the taste and the nutrients you keep. Boiling usually makes vegetables softer, while steaming helps them stay crisp and fresh. Let’s find out which method works best to preserve their colour, flavour, and nutrients.

What happens when we steam vegetables?

According to several health websites, steaming vegetables is a gentle cooking method that uses vapour from boiling water. Place the vegetables in a steamer basket above the water so the steam can soften them without washing away their natural flavour, as they never touch the water directly.

This method allegedly helps preserve nutrients, particularly water-soluble vitamins such as Vitamin C and the B-complex group. As a result, steamed vegetables appear fresher and more vibrant. Steaming also enhances their natural sweetness, giving them a clean and balanced flavour.

What happens when we boil vegetables?

Boiling is one of the oldest and simplest ways to cook. Cook vegetables at 100 degrees Celsius, and they’re ready. It’s a great option for busy days when you have several tasks at once.

Although boiling is quick and convenient, it can cause nutrients like potassium, magnesium, and vitamin C to leach into the water. The best way to retain these nutrients is to reuse the same water in soups, dals, or curries, so nothing goes to waste.

Boiling softens vegetables significantly, making them ideal for potatoes, yams, and beetroot. However, it’s not suitable for peas or beans, as they can easily lose their texture and appear overcooked.

