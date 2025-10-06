Still Avoiding Chopping Onions Because Of Painful Tears? Know These 5 Simple Hacks That Will Protect Your Eyes | Image: X

Onion tears have turned into a trending topic more on the meme side. For years, the sting caused by cutting onions has troubled kitchens across India, especially homemakers. The irritation and sudden tears occur because onions release sulphur compounds. When these compounds mix with the moisture in our eyes, they create mild acids that cause discomfort and watering.

How to avoid crying while chopping onions?

Experts say a few easy methods can greatly reduce irritation and make chopping onions more comfortable.

Remove the outer peel: Taking off the onion’s top layer lowers the sulfur content and reduces the chance of eye irritation.

Soak in cold water: After peeling, soak the onion in cold water for 10–15 minutes to weaken the sulfur compounds.

Refrigerate before chopping: Cover the onions and refrigerate them for about 10 minutes to help prevent tears.

Submerge after cutting: Place chopped onions in water to reduce both their smell and the strength of sulfur compounds.

Hold water in your mouth: A common village practice, keeping a little water in the mouth while chopping can reduce eye irritation.

Chop near a fan: Cutting onions in front of a fan disperses sulfur compounds and keeps them away from the eyes.

Use a sharp knife: A sharp knife damages fewer cells, releasing less sulfur and reducing discomfort.

If irritation occurs, rinse your eyes with clean water. Choosing fresh, good-quality onions can also help.