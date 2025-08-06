Warm Masala Doodh For Monsoons, Know Recipe And Benefits

During the monsoon, many of us crave hot, delicious beverages. The cool, damp weather often triggers a desire for warmth and comfort, which hot drinks readily provide.

This monsoon, you can try out this famous traditional Indian beverage known as Masala Doodh. This beverage is known for its warm, comforting and flavourful taste. It is also famous as Masala Milk, which is made by infusing milk with a blend of aromatic spices and nuts.

What are the benefits of drinking masala doodh?

Drinking masala milk can help reduce stress and promote better sleep. The soothing properties of cardamom and saffron help calm the mind and body, making it ideal for a bedtime drink. The warm and comforting nature of masala milk also makes it a perfect drink to unwind with after a long day.

Here’s how to make your own masala dudh step-by-step at home.

Step 1

Take a pan and heat the delights like almonds, cashews, and pistachios. Swirl the nuts in the pan until they release their nutty fragrance. This step will help to achieve a longer shelf life and an explosion of flavours.

Step 2

Once roasted, let the dried fruits cool for a few minutes. It is recommended not to directly grind them as it will turn them into an oily mess. Place the nuts and dry fruits on a separate plate and cool them.

Step 3

Now, in a blender, put all the ingredients such as nuts, dry fruits, turmeric, saffron, cardamom seeds, black pepper powder, and dry ginger powder. Grind them slightly to keep a coarse texture to add some extra touch.

Step 4

Masala milk powder is now ready. You can store it in an airtight jar and use it whenever required. It is advisable to store it in the fridge to avoid the growth of fungus.

Step 5

Add the masala milk powder into the hot milk and stir it slowly until it is mixed completely with the milk, and Enjoy!