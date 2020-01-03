Stock Recipes To Cook At Home During The Breezy Winter Season

The season of snow and breezy vibes just kicked in with lowering the temperature. What could be better than a soupy warm and healthy nutrient stock? A stock can be defined as the liquid formed by the extraction of flavour, salt from bones, nutrients, vegetables and aromatic herbs during cooking. The two main types of stock are white and brown stocks. The name of the stock is determined by the type of bone used in its making, e.g. brown beef stock is made from beef bones that have been coloured in the oven. Here are different types of stock recipes to try this winter season to stay warm and healthy.

Different types of stock recipes

Chicken Stock

Chicken wings and leg bones can be one of the best Chicken stock ingredients. They're flavour-making powerhouses of bones, meat, and skin. Chicken stock is also filled with high proteins.

And I’m packaging up Bone & Ink Press orders & making chicken stock from yesterday’s leftovers. Later, I’ll be using some of it to make chicken and rice soup. pic.twitter.com/ZWkZPV8TNz — Jessie Lynn McMains (@rustbeltjessie) December 26, 2019

Shrimp Stock

Shrimp heads, tail, and shells make flavourful shrimp stock. Shrimp heads make the stock even richer and more flavourful. Gulf shrimp is a suggested type of shrimp to use for cooking shrimp stock.

Delicious Vietnamese PHO for dinner and we made it ourselves with vegetable stock, fresh shrimp, spring onions, bean sprouts, ginger, parsley, cinnamon, rice noodles. Add hoisin and sriracha sauces to taste. YUMMY ON A COLD NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/AEU15HyFBe — Only One Kate (@grazia747) October 28, 2019

Toasted Garlic-Beef Stock

The toasted garlic beef stock is a brown stock. Roasting the beef bones develops rich, long-cooked flavour and lends a dark golden colour. The sizzle of garlic just adds up more to the dish.

Nothing like a home cooked beef/speck hearty stew on a cold melb night. Beef, speck, onion, garlic, tomato, capsicum, beef stock, white wine, potatoes, carrot + seasoning+ a dash of sugar. Throw in a pot n cook for 1hr 30..simple but hearty n delicious. pic.twitter.com/QkQXKV76UG — the croupier (@MEGAGENE79) June 6, 2018

