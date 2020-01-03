The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Stock Recipes To Cook At Home During The Breezy Winter Season

Food

Stocks are made with bones, and the collagen from those bones gives the stock its thick and gelatinous texture. Read on to learn about different stock recipes.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Stock

The season of snow and breezy vibes just kicked in with lowering the temperature. What could be better than a soupy warm and healthy nutrient stock? A stock can be defined as the liquid formed by the extraction of flavour, salt from bones, nutrients, vegetables and aromatic herbs during cooking. The two main types of stock are white and brown stocks. The name of the stock is determined by the type of bone used in its making, e.g. brown beef stock is made from beef bones that have been coloured in the oven. Here are different types of stock recipes to try this winter season to stay warm and healthy.

Also Read | Pumpkin Pie recipe: Easy and quick steps to bake the winter squash at home

Also Read | Winter soups: Lemon-Coriander soup and other options to keep yourself warmer this season

Different types of stock recipes

Chicken Stock

Chicken wings and leg bones can be one of the best Chicken stock ingredients. They're flavour-making powerhouses of bones, meat, and skin. Chicken stock is also filled with high proteins.

Shrimp Stock

Shrimp heads, tail, and shells make flavourful shrimp stock. Shrimp heads make the stock even richer and more flavourful. Gulf shrimp is a suggested type of shrimp to use for cooking shrimp stock.

Toasted Garlic-Beef Stock

The toasted garlic beef stock is a brown stock. Roasting the beef bones develops rich, long-cooked flavour and lends a dark golden colour. The sizzle of garlic just adds up more to the dish.  

Also Read | Here's a list of delicious prawn recipes to cook for your family and friends

Also Read | Easy and quick recipes to make Macarons at home for this Christmas

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TRUMP ORDERS KILLING OF IRAN CHIEF
SHEENA BORA CASE:FIFTH BAIL PLEA
SAVARKAR ROW: BJP DARES SENA
NO ONE CALLED EX-JK CMS 'ANTI-NATIONAL', DECISION ON THEIR RELEASE BY UT ADMIN: AMIT SHAH
KOHLI'S 10-YEAR TRANSFORMATION
LABUSCHAGNE BRINGS UP ANOTHER TON