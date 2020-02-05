Stuffed Tofu Recipes To Try A Perfect Asian Style Lunch At Home

Tofu is also known as bean curd. It is often seasoned or marinated to suit the dish and absorbs flavours well. Check out some famous types of stuffed tofu recipes to cook.

Hakka Style Chinese Stuffed Tofu

Hakka style Chinese stuffed tofu is a traditional southern Chinese dish. To give the stuffed tofu a Hakka style touch, the recipe is added with chopped ground pork and the salted fish. They function similar to anchovies, giving the dish a savoury, nutty, salty flavour. Hakka Style Chinese stuffed tofu can be served as an appetizer, dim sum or main dish with rice.

Thai Style Stuffed Tofu

Thai style stuffed tofu is an exotic dish that has delicate flavours related to Thai cuisine. The stuffed tofu is usually served with rice as it makes a pleasantly light meal. Drizzle with teriyaki sauce to complement the flavours of the stuffing. You can also make it more filling by serving seared zucchini on the side and a glass of nice, light wine.

Braised Stuffed Tofu

Braised stuffed tofu is a great vegetarian dish. It has high protein intakes and is very nutritious. Serve it with steamed white rice and stir-fried vegetables for a complete meal.

Vietnamese Pork Stuffed Fried Tofu

Vietnamese pork-stuffed fried tofu is a meaty variant and you don’t need another side dish or entree to go with it. Adding tomato sauce to the pork-stuffed dish makes it even more delicious.

Crispy Skin Stuffed Tofu

Crispy skin stuffed tofu is also known as Cui Pei Doufu in Chinatown. Tofu is stuffed and deep-fried. The little stuffed bricks of tofu are crispy on the outside and soft and delicate on the inside. Whatever stuffing you select, the tofus are good to go with the light soy dipping sauce and a bowl of rice.

