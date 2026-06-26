Superfoods For Changing Weather And How To Include Them In Your Diet

While the rainy season brings relief from the heat, it also invites various health challenges. Contaminated water, humidity and dampness create an environment where bacteria and viruses thrive. It is crucial for the human body to be able to fight off these illnesses. Simply incorporating a few superfoods in your daily diet is enough to boost immunity and keep illnesses that accompany changing weather at bay.

Tulsi

Tulsi possesses antiviral, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Additionally, it contains an essential oil called eugenol, which protects the body against respiratory issues common during the rainy season.

– You can add Tulsi leaves to your meals. Drinking Tulsi-infused water can also prove beneficial.

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Cold, cough and fever are common during changing weather | Image: Freepik

Also read: Small Lifestyle Shifts That Quietly Improve Both Health And The Planet

Ginger

Ginger is known as a natural painkiller and is commonly used to treat colds and the flu. It helps reduce inflammation, activates immune cells and strengthens the immune system.

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– Add small pieces of ginger while cooking vegetables. Ginger tea and kadha (herbal decoction) are also excellent options.

Black Pepper

Black pepper contains a compound called piperine. It is antibacterial and rich in antioxidants. Studies have shown that black pepper aids in nutrient absorption and helps maintain a strong immune system.

– You can add black pepper to vegetable seasonings or sprinkle it over soups before consuming.

Black pepper is rich in antioxidants and is anti-bacterial | Image: Freepik

Curry Leaves

Curry leaves do more than just enhance the aroma of food. They are packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. The carotenoids found in them possess immunity-boosting properties.

– Add curry leaves to dal, kadhi, and soups to make your meals both delicious and nutritious.

Lemon

We all know that lemons are rich in Vitamin C, which boosts the production of white blood cells in the body. This helps the body fight off infections.