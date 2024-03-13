×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 01:03 IST

Superfoods To Boost Your Energy During Ramadan Fasts

With a month long fasting period ahead, here are nutritious options to allow you recover your energy.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Superfoods For Ramadan
Superfoods For Ramadan | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection and fasting from dawn until sunset, which, while fulfilling, can sometimes lead to dips in energy throughout the day. To help combat fatigue and ensure that you can fully engage in the month's observances, integrating superfoods into your suhoor (pre-dawn meal) and iftar (evening meal) can be a game-changer. Here are some nutrient-rich foods to keep your energy levels up during this holy month.

Dates

A traditional choice for breaking the fast, dates are not only rich in natural sugars for a quick energy boost but also contain potassium, aiding muscle function and energy regulation.

Oats

Offering a slow release of energy thanks to their complex carbohydrates, oats are perfect for suhoor. They keep you full and energised, helping to avoid mid-day slumps.

Image credit: Unsplash

Chia Seeds

Known for their high content of omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and protein, chia seeds can absorb water and keep you hydrated and satiated throughout the day.

Berries 

A tasty source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, berries combat free radicals and fight fatigue. They're great in a pre-dawn smoothie or with yogurt.

Image credit: Unsplash

Sweet Potatoes

With their complex carbs and lower glycemic index, sweet potatoes ensure a gradual energy release, ideal for long fasting hours.

Spinach

Essential for energy, these greens are packed with vitamins, minerals, and iron, supporting healthy blood flow and oxygen delivery to cells.

Yogurt with probiotics

Enhancing gut health and overall well-being, yogurt is a beneficial addition to your meals. Opt for plain yogurt and customise it with toppings like nuts and seeds for added flavour and nutrients.

Almonds

Almonds are a convenient and nutrient-rich snack that can provide a quick energy boost during Ramadan. They are rich in healthy fats, protein, and fibers, which help in stabilising the blood sugar levels and keep you feeling satisfied between meals.

Lentils

Lentils are a staple food in many cuisines and are particularly beneficial during Ramadan due to their high protein and fiber content. Protein helps repair and build tissues, while fiber aids in digestion and promotes satiety, preventing energy crashes throughout the day.



 

Published March 13th, 2024 at 01:03 IST

