Superfoods To Keep Your Gut Healthy During Monsoon

During the monsoon season, it is important to take care of our gut due to the increased humidity, water potential, and food contamination, which creates an environment where bacteria and viruses thrive, which can lead to multiple health problems, i.e. gastrointestinal infections, bloating, and indigestion.

Since a healthy gut is directly linked to stronger immunity, better mood, and overall wellness, what you eat during this season can make all the difference.

Here are the 5 best foods you should eat that help the gut withstand seasonal stressors:

Almonds

Almonds | Source: Pinterest

Almonds are a powerful prebiotic. They support the growth of beneficial gut bacteria like Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus, which boost butyrate production (a compound that strengthens gut lining).

Seasonal fruits

Fruits | Source: Pinterest

Seasonal fruits like papayas, pears, and pomegranates are rich in fibre, antioxidants, and water content. They help to boost immunity and protect the body against infections.

Lentil soup

Lentil soup | Source: Pinterest

This warm bowl of lentil soup not only comforts on chilly rainy days but also fortifies gut health. Packed with fibre, protein, and essential micronutrients, lentils act as natural prebiotics that feed good bacteria.

Curd

Curd | Source: Pinterest

Rich in probiotics, curd improves digestion and balances gut flora (microorganisms that help to digest food). It also provides protein, calcium, and vitamin D, which are beneficial for overall health.

Herbal Tea

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest