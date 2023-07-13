Sushi: History, Ingredients, Dining Etiquette, Health Benefits

Sushi has gained immense popularity worldwide. It is one of the most famous Japanese cuisines. While many are familiar with the basics of sushi like the use of raw fish and vinegared rice, there are several lesser-known facts that make this delicacy even more fascinating. Here are six intriguing facts about Japanese sushi.

3 things you need to know

Real wasabi aka Japanese horseradish is expensive.

Traditionally, wasabi was used to kill any bacteria that might be present in raw fish, ensuring food safety.

Sushi in Japan is not a one-size-fits-all affair. Different regions have their own unique sushi styles and flavours.

Sushi beyond raw fish

Sushi is often misunderstood as being solely about raw fish. In reality, the word 'sushi' refers to the rice used in the preparation of the dish. This means that a sushi roll doesn't have to contain fish to be considered authentic, as long as, it includes vinegared rice. While raw fish is commonly associated with sushi, it also encompasses a wide variety of options that combine vinegared rice with cooked fish, vegetables, and eggs. So, if raw fish isn't your preference, there are numerous sushi variations to discover and relish.

(Sushi is not just raw fish; it can include cooked fish, vegetables and eggs | Image: Shutterstock)

Sushi rice was not always the part of the dish

When the sushi was first invented, rice used in the dish was discarded before consuming the fish. It was mainly used as the protective wrapping for the fish. It also served as an ingredient that added a unique flavour to the dish and extended the meat's shelf life. Eventually, someone unknown discovered the potential of the discarded rice and began utilising it, giving birth to the sushi rice we know today.

(Sushi rice was initially used as a protective wrapping for fish | Image: Shutterstock)

You cannot discard soy sauce when having Japanese cuisine

In Japanese culture, wasting soy sauce is considered disrespectful. To fully appreciate the flavours of sushi, it is customary to pour only a small amount of soy sauce and replenish it as needed. Excessively drenching sushi in soy sauce and then discarding the excess is discouraged. Dipping the rice, rather than the fish, into soy sauce ensures that the delicate balance of flavours is maintained.

(Wasting soy sauce when eating sushi is considered disrespectful in Japanese culture | Image: Shutterstock)

The right and wrong way to eat Sushi

To have sushi, it's crucial to follow certain etiquette. For example, it is customary to eat sushi with hands rather than chopsticks. Traditionally, sushi is meant to be consumed in one bite. The bite-sized nature of sushi allows you to savour the harmony of flavours in a single mouthful.

(Following sushi etiquette, such as eating it with your hands, is important in Japanese dining culture | Image: Shutterstock)

Sushi is not originally from Japan

Although sushi is synonymous with Japanese cuisine, its roots trace back to Southeast Asia. The predecessor of sushi, called "narezushi," emerged along the Mekong River. It later reached China before finally making its way to Japan. The sushi, we are familiar with today, took shape in the hands of Hanaya Yoh, a Japanese chef born in 1799.



(Sushi originated in Southeast Asia and later made its way to Japan | Image: Shutterstock)

Health benefits of Sushi

Apart from being a delicious treat, sushi offers numerous health advantages. It is a rich source of heart-healthy Omega-3 fatty acids, which are beneficial for cardiovascular health. Moreover, the seaweed used in sushi, known as nori, contains iodine that supports thyroid health. Sushi is also packed with vitamin A, which boosts the immune system and promotes healthy skin.

