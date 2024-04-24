Advertisement

Finding healthy alternatives to traditional junk food favourites can be a game-changer for parents whose kids are fussy eaters. By making simple swaps and including nutritious ingredients, you can transform classic junk food into delicious and wholesome treats that kids will love. Here are some healthy alternatives to popular junk foods that are sure to be a hit with the whole family.

Pizza - Pizza paratha

Swap traditional pizza dough for whole wheat paratha or roti, and top it with a variety of seasonal veggies, lean proteins like paneer, tofu or chicken, and low-fat cheese. Customise each pizza paratha with your kids' favourite toppings for a fun and interactive meal that's packed with fibre, vitamins, and minerals.

Fries - Sweet potato fries

Instead of traditional French fries, opt for baked sweet potato fries seasoned with herbs and spices. Sweet potatoes are rich in fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants, making them a nutritious alternative to regular potatoes. Serve with a side of homemade curd-based dip for added flavour and protein.

Sweet potato fries | Image: Unsplash

Ice cream - Frozen yogurt

Indulge your sweet tooth with creamy frozen yogurt instead of traditional ice cream. Choose low-fat or Greek yogurt as the base and mix in fresh fruit, nuts, or dark chocolate chips for added texture and flavour. Freeze until firm for a refreshing and guilt-free dessert that's high in protein and calcium.

Milkshake - Smoothies

Whip up a nutritious smoothie using fresh or frozen fruits, leafy greens, and Greek yogurt or milk. Blend until smooth and creamy, adding a splash of honey or maple syrup for sweetness if desired. Smoothies are a delicious way to sneak in extra servings of fruits and vegetables while providing essential nutrients and hydration.

Fruit smoothies | Image: Unsplash

Candy - Peanut butter dipped nuts

For a satisfying sweet and savoury snack, try dipping nuts such as almonds or cashews in natural peanut butter and then rolling them in dark chocolate or cocoa powder. Rich in protein, healthy fats, and antioxidants, these peanut butter dipped nuts make a delicious and nutritious alternative to sugary candies.