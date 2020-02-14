Broccoli Is Actually A Flower? Know Other Vegetables That Are Technically Flowers

There are several vegetables that are technically flowers.These are edible plants in which the leaves, stems, flowers, or roots are edible. Some of these flower vegetables can be eaten raw while others are consumed after they are cooked. Here is a list of some vegetables which are actually the flower of the plant, some of these may even surprise you.

Vegetables that are flower: Broccoli

Broccoli is a green plant from the Brassicaceae family whose flower and stalks are consumed as a vegetable. Broccoli is generally considered as a healthy vegetable and can be eaten raw or even in a cooked form. It has a reputation of being a superfood as it is low in calories but rich in nutrients. It is usually eaten in salads or as a side dish to go with lean meat dishes.

ALSO READ| Love Korean Food? Head To These Unique Eateries In Kolkata

Vegetables that are flower: Artichoke

Artichokes are spiny and tough flowers of the plant which usually grow during the fall. It can be included in your casserole dishes and even in your pasta to get a succulent taste. Both the wild forms and the cultivated forms of artichokes are consumed all over the world. Regions including Italy, Spain, Algeria, Argentina and Egypt are one of the highest artichokes consuming countries of the world. The artichokes are usually boiled or steamed before eating.

ALSO READ| Jain Vada Pav: The Best Places In Mumbai To Try This Tasty Street Food!

Vegetables that are flower: Cauliflower

As the name suggests, the cauliflower is also a flower that is widely consumed all over the globe. Around 80% of the cauliflower consumption in the world is from European countries like France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Greece, and other neighbouring countries. Cauliflower is a popular vegetable which is widely consumed in India.

ALSO READ| Spiced Cauliflower Soup Recipe With A Twist Of Almonds In Moroccan Style

Vegetables that are flower: Courg ette flowers

Courg ette flowers are basically the edible flower of the zucchini bush. There are two sorts of flowers of courgette and the one which has a long stalk and is more eye-catching is the one which is used more in Italian cuisine predominantly.

ALSO READ| Cauliflower Rice: Try Out This Healthy Low-carb Alternative To Rice