Thanksgiving Traditions Lost In Time: Classic Dishes That No Longer Make It To The Dinner Table

Today marks Thanksgiving, and it is a festival of feasts, love and laughter. When thinking of Thanksgiving, instantly picture a large turkey with tasty stuffing, baked to a perfect golden brown and placed at the centre of the table. The usual side dishes that complement the main dish often include favourites such as mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, glazed carrots, and cornbread.

However, the traditional Thanksgiving meal did not always look this way. Turkeys were certainly present, but the side dishes once had a very different appearance. Here are some of the forgotten delicacies that were once part of this uniquely American celebration.

Oyster stuffing

Fox News reports that cooks mixed shucked oysters and their brine with stuffing ingredients such as bread, celery, and spices to create this unique dish. It was a major Thanksgiving favourite in the 19th century, but it gradually went out of style.

Ambrosia salad

According to Fox, this dish combined canned pineapple, oranges, marshmallows, and whipped toppings. It was highly sought after in the 19th century and even in the early 20th century. Although it still appears in the South and has inspired several variations, it has largely disappeared from the traditional Thanksgiving table.

Baked Corn Pudding

BuzzFeed notes that this dish uses creamed corn and regular canned corn, mixed with cornstarch, eggs, and milk to create a hearty treat. The mixture was baked until firm, resulting in a slightly sweet flavour. It still exists today, but it is not as popular as it once was.

Mashed turnips

Fox News states that this root vegetable served as another alternative to potatoes. It is less starchy and slightly sweeter. People prepared mashed turnips with butter, but the dish lost favour because overcooking often caused a bitter taste.