Pastel Upholstery To Extravagant Kitchen: Inside Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra’s ₹21 Crore All-White Home

Manish Malhotra, one of India’s most renowned fashion designers, is famous not only for his iconic creations but also for his extravagant parties. His celebrity-filled house gatherings often showcase the luxury of his Mumbai residence. In her November 24 YouTube vlog, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, accompanied by her cook Dilip, toured the designer’s stunning ₹21 crore bungalow. Let’s explore what makes Manish Malhotra’s home as glamorous as his fashion.

Inside Manish Malhotra's glamorous Mumbai home

Farah and Dilip stepped into Manish Malhotra’s Pali Hill home and were immediately welcomed by a golden lift. The airy drawing room featured a massive screen for films, TV, and sports, complete with a full theatre sound system.

A table in the living area displayed cases of real flowers, Manish’s favourite, which he replaced twice a week. A sleek bar setup stood ready for house parties. The decor embraced warm, muted tones, brown, beige, cream, and white, while striking artworks adorned the walls.

Manish then showed them the expansive outdoor area, furnished with grey couches, and mentioned that he is a neighbour of Saira Banu. His bathroom, large enough to feel like a room, featured a ‘lava-themed’ design with gold detailing.

