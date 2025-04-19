Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma’s Nutritionist Warns Your Diet Soda Could Be ‘Booking Your Liver For A Transplant'

The liver is a vital organ responsible for several essential functions, including supporting metabolism, balancing immunity, aiding digestion, detoxifying harmful substances from the body, and storing essential vitamins, among many other critical roles.

To raise awareness about liver diseases and highlight the vital role this critical organ plays in the body, every year, April 19 is observed as World Liver Day. This year, it falls on a Saturday, i.e., today.

Perfectly aligned with the theme of World Liver Day 2025, “Food is Medicine”, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's nutritionist, Ryan Fernando, took to Instagram to share an eye-opening message.

Virushka’s Nutritionist Says Diet Soda, Traffic Fumes Harm Your Liver

In the caption of his video post, he wrote," Not a smoker? Not a drinker? But the doctor says your liver is damaged. Whoa, what's that supposed to mean?”

“Liver disease accounts for two million deaths annually and is responsible for 4% of all deaths (1 out of every 25 deaths worldwide); approximately two-thirds of all liver-related deaths occur in men,” states the National Institute of Health (NIH).

While the most common causes of liver-related deaths are viral hepatitis, alcohol, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, celebrity nutritionist Ryan Fernando warns that your diet, including what you eat or drink, like diet soda, could be ‘booking your liver for a transplant', apart from other factors.

He continued in the video, saying, “Studies have linked artificial sugar to liver cancer and gut imbalance.”

Beyond what you eat and drink, the celebrity nutritionist in the video emphasizes that certain lifestyle choices could also be damaging your liver, like inhaling traffic fumes during your daily commute, unaware that these tiny dust particles enter your bloodstream and burden your liver with toxins, along with poor sleep habits.

“Keep scrolling, but before you resign from your toxic job, your liver might send its resignation letter," Fernando said.

How to help your liver regenerate?

In the same video, Fernando shared simple yet powerful tips to help regenerate a damaged liver.

“Ditch artificial sugar and go natural with small amounts of jaggery or honey,” he advised.

“You can’t avoid pollution, but at least wear a mask, use an air purifier, and for a permanent fix, plant trees.”

“And finally, eat early, rest for 7–8 hours, and add tulsi and turmeric to your meals to fight liver damage.”