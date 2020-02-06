THESE Chinese Food Dishes Are Only Available And Made In India

Chinese is one of the most popular foreign cuisines in India. Indians have adapted Chinese food to suit their tastebuds. Indian Chinese food is packed with spices and several other ingredients that are commonly found in India. Check out some of the Indian Chinese food dishes that are cooked only in India.

Manchurian

Chicken Manchurian is an Indian Chinese dish initially introduced by Nelson Wang of China Garden to Mumbai in 1975. The chef explored with a variety of ingredients like garlic, chilli, and ginger and just added a splash of soya sauce instead of garam masala and voila. Later the mixture was also used with gobi, fish, panner and meat.

Chowmein

Chowmein in China is known as chāu-mèing. It is basically a portion of boiled noodles topped with greens, scrambled eggs and soya sauce. However, in Indian cuisine, it is cooked by stir-frying the boiled Noodles with Soy Sauce, Vinegar, and variant toppings.

Chilli Chicken

Chilli Chicken is one of the most famous Chinese dishes best served in India. It is made with chicken glazed in a paste of hot chilli, garlic, ginger and spices, then sautéed with onions and green chillies. Chilli Chicken is also available in different varieties like dry chilli chicken.

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls in China are called Chūn Juǎn. They are Cantonese-style dumplings made for welcoming spring. In India, they are grilled or fried till they turn golden are filled with Julienne cut pieces of vegetables.

Manchow soup

Manchow soup is a delicious combination of Indian and Chinese cuisines. In India, the soy-based soup is flavoured with garlic and ginger, cooked with vegetables or meat, spruced up with scallions, carrots, celery. However, garnishing the soup with fried noodles gives it an Indian touch.

Image Source - Unsplash