Veg Manchurian Recipe For The Ones Who Have A Craving For Indo-Chinese Food

Chinese is one of the most popular foreign cuisines in India. Indians have adapted Chinese food to suit their tastebuds. The Indian-Chinese cuisine is packed with spices and several other ingredients that are commonly found in India. One can find Chinese food in every corner of India, but it is even more fun to prepare a dish at home. Here is an easy and simple recipe of Veg Manchurian filled with a blend of mouth-watering spices that satisfies the eater completely.

Ingredients Of Veg Manchurian

For vegetable balls:

1/2 Cup Cabbage

1/2 Cup Carrot

1/2 Cup Capsicum

1/2 cup Spring onion

1 tsp Ginger

1 tsp Garlic

3 Tbsp Cornflour

2 Tbsp Maida

2 tsp Salt

2 tsp Black pepper

1 tsp Soy sauce

1 Tbsp Water

For the Manchurian sauce:

Oil

2 Tbsp Garlic

1 Tbsp Ginger

1 tsp Green chilli

2 Tbsp Spring onion

2 Tbsp Tomato ketchup

2 Tbsp Chilly sauce

1 tsp Soya sauce

1 tsp Vinegar

1 1/2 Tbsp Salt

1 Tbsp Black pepper

3 Tbsp Cornflour

1 Cup Water

How to Make Veg Manchurian

To prepare the vegetable balls

Start with taking all the veggies and chop them evenly into fine pieces. Now, take a bowl and start adding ginger, garlic, cornflour, maida, salt, black pepper, and soy sauce. Mix the entire mixture properly, and add water as per the requirement. Then, start making round balls out of the thick vegetable mixture and put the vegetable balls to deep fry in a pan.

Prepare the sauce

Meanwhile, heat some oil in a pan and start roasting ginger with garlic and green chilli for two to three minutes. Then, add spring onion with tomato ketchup, chilly sauce, soya sauce, and vinegar followed by salt and black pepper. Mix them well and then add a mixture of cornflour plus water in the pan. Combine thoroughly and put the fried vegetable balls into the mixture. Toss the balls along with the sauce properly. Garnish the Manchurian with spring onion and celery. Serve hot along with steamed rice.

