Things To Do In Lower Parel: 5 Best Family Restaurants To Celebrate Special Occasions

Lower Parel is one of those neighbourhoods that is always buzzing with eateries and has established its name as an immensely popular destination for a lot of things. While the place is already super popular for small eateries that make for a perfect spot to celebrate any special occasion with your entire family:

Grapevine gourmet cuisine

Grapevine is a chain of casual dining multi-cuisine restaurants that has various outlets throughout the city. The place is quite popular for serving an array of North Indian, Italian, and Continental dishes and especially their variety of seafood delicacies. Apart from some of the best multi-cuisine dishes, Grapevine also offers an elegant ambience and a beautiful outdoor seating facility making it the perfect spot for celebrating any special occasion. The place is decorated with Buddhist art and is spread over two floors. The restaurant is located at Peninsula Business Park.

Hornby's Pavilion

Hornby's Pavilion is also a multi-cuisine restaurant with a long list of offerings. The place offers a classic ambience paired with an extensive buffet and a bar menu making it one of the favourites for anyone looking to celebrate their special day outdoors with their family. The restaurant is situated at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Road and is a 24-hour restaurant.

KOKO

KOKO Asian Gastropub is a quintessential Asian fine dine restaurant that boasts of real flavours of Asian, Japanese, and Oriental cuisines. Accompanying the flavours, KOKO also features a vibrant and classic ambience which makes it an excellent choice to celebrate a special occasion. The restaurant which is situated near Kamala Mills also holds special performances from talented artists on certain nights.

Tamasha

Tamasha is a speciality restaurant and is certainly one of the most popular places to hang out in the area. Apart from their Italian and Continental cuisine, Tamasha is also renowned for their Thai and finger food which are said to be inspired by different provinces from all over the world. It also ensures a cost-efficient menu and encompasses a relaxing ambience which helps complete the dining experience. Tamasha also offers live performances from talented artists making your night a lot better. The place is situated at Pandurang Budhkar Marg.

By The Mekong

By The Mekong is popular for serving some of the best Asian cuisines. The place is an ideal destination for those who enjoy superior tastes in various Asian dishes. It has a multi-cuisine Pan Asian menu which has huge serving ranging from Thai, Vietnamese, Chinese, to other Asian delicacies. The place also has an amazing ambience that is sure to bowl you over. By The Mekong is ideal to spend time with your friends and family members, allowing a heart to heart conversations over delicious food. The restaurant is situated at Tulsi Pipe Road.

