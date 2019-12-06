Things To Do In Mumbai Over The Next Two Days To Spice Up Your Weekend

Mumbai, the city of dreams, is also touted to be one of the most happening cities of the country. The city is full of liveliness and offers the best weekend experience for everyone who is looking out to have a blast during their weekend. If you are wondering, here are some of the best things to do in Mumbai this weekend:

Things to do in Mumbai today, things to do in Mumbai this weekend:

Maruti Suzuki Arena Mumbai Comic-Con 2019:

The Mumbai Comic-Con is one of the most exciting events that happen in Mumbai throughout a weekend. The Mumbai Comic-Con 2019 is one of the things to do in Mumbai this weekend. The Maruti Suzuki Arena Mumbai Comic-Con 2019 is scheduled over this weekend, i.e. December 7 and 8, 2019. The tickets for the Maruti Suzuki Arena Mumbai Comic-Con 2019 can be booked from bookmyshow.com, starting from the price of ₹ 599. The event would turn heads of all the pop culture fanatics and comic lovers.

Friday Unplugged:

Friday Unplugged is an event that would excite and interest you if you are a music lover and based out of Mumbai. It is one of the things to do in Mumbai today that would let you experience the vibrant nightlife of the city as well. The Friday Unplugged is scheduled from December 6 – 27, 2019; it will take place at venues across the city and will offer 2.5+ hrs of EDM music. The tickets for Friday Unplugged can be booked at bookmyshow.com and start from a price range of ₹ 500.

Uppercrust Food and Wine Exhibition:

The Uppercrust Food and Wine Exhibition is another event that is taking place in the city over the weekend. Scheduled for December 6 – 8, 2019, it is one of the things to do in Mumbai today, things to do in Mumbai this weekend, that would bring out the food connoisseur in you. The Uppercrust Food and Wine Exhibition is said to be the first-ever Indian gourmet exhibition. There is nothing mentioned about the entry pricing for the event.

Aakash Mehta and Friends recording weekend:

It is another event that you can grab your tickets for over the weekend. The Aakash Mehta and Friends Recording weekend is one of the events that you can visit in Mumbai over the weekend, starting today. The comedy event is one of the things to do in Mumbai today, things to do in Mumbai this weekend. The lineup of the event includes Aakash Mehta, Abhijit Ganguly, and Aditya Sridhar. The tickets for the same can be grabbed from bookmyshow.com, ranging from ₹ 299.

