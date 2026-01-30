This High Protein Roti Is Celeb Approved, Know The Recipe

Health and fitness are golden in today's day and age. With rising pollution levels in India and other external and genetic factors affecting our bodies constantly, it is not only important to stay fit by exercising, but equal emphasis needs to be laid upon diet. For Indians, roti is a staple and is part of every meal. However, a roti, prepared from wheat flour, is rich in carbs and devoid of protein content. Since ample protein intake is necessary for muscle health and mass, consuming roti in every meal may not be ideal. But what if your everyday roti could be protein rich?

While roti is a staple in Indian diets, it is rich in carbs and low on protein | Image: Freepik

Vegan celebs like Anushka Sharma and Shahid Kapoor swear by this protein rich roti. Here's how you can make it at home easily with easily available ingredients. Since this roti is high on protein, eating it regularly will eventually help you shed weight.

Ingredients required for protein roti

Sattu - 30 gm

Besan - 20 gm

Soyabean flour- 20 gm

High protein roti can help you lose weight | Image: Freepik

Preparation

Mix the three ingredients in aforementioned quantities. Add water, knead, and cook on a tawa like a regular roti. Each roti made from this power packed mixture can contain up to 20 gm of protein.

Tips for making high protein roti