Updated 30 January 2026 at 22:29 IST

This High Protein Roti Is Celeb Approved, Know The Recipe

By using sattu, besan and soyabean flour to prepare the staple Indian roti, one can considerably increase their protein intake.

Devasheesh Pandey
Eating one high protein roti can considerably increase your protein intake
Health and fitness are golden in today's day and age. With rising pollution levels in India and other external and genetic factors affecting    our bodies constantly, it is not only important to stay fit by exercising, but equal emphasis needs to be laid upon diet. For Indians, roti is a staple and is part of every meal. However, a roti, prepared from wheat flour, is rich in carbs and devoid of protein content. Since ample protein intake is necessary for muscle health and mass, consuming roti in every meal may not be ideal. But what if your everyday roti could be protein rich?

Vegan celebs like Anushka Sharma and Shahid Kapoor swear by this protein rich roti. Here's how you can make it at home easily with easily available ingredients. Since this roti is high on protein, eating it regularly will eventually help you shed weight.

Ingredients required for protein roti

Sattu - 30 gm
Besan - 20 gm
Soyabean flour- 20 gm

Preparation

Mix the three ingredients in aforementioned quantities. Add water, knead, and cook on a tawa like a regular roti. Each roti made from this power packed mixture can contain up to 20 gm of protein.

Tips for making high protein roti

Use a binding agent: Soyabean flour lacks gluten. So mixing it with besan, sattu, or a small amount of whole wheat flour helps in binding.
Softness: Using warm water for kneading the dough as it will help keep the rotis soft. While cooking, add a small amount of ghee or oil on the roti so that they are soft.
Add fiber to your protein roti: Adding grated beetroot, carrots or spinach improves taste and adds extra fiber to your diet, which is good for gut health and will aid in digestion.   

