Top 8 Indian Cities That Belong On Every Food Lover’s Bucket List

Indian cuisine is fascinating due to its incredible variety and diversity. The vast range of different flavours, spices and cooking techniques across the different regions represents its own cultural and traditional heritage.

For foodies, here’s a list of the most famous cities in India that you should not miss out:

Delhi:

The national capital of India is known for its Dal Makhni, Murgh Makhani, Chole Bhature, Pakora, and Gulab Jamun. If you want to deep dive into the dining places in Delhi, don't miss out the Kheer and Biryani in Chandi Chowk.

Mumbai:

Mumbai is also known as the ‘City of Dreams’, is famous for its vibrant street foods and iconic dishes like Vada Pav, Pav Bhaji and Bhej Puri. Giragaum Chowpatty, Mohammed Ali Road and various food alleys are the places where you can experience the flavours of multiple cities’ cuisines.

Amritsar:

If you are planning to visit Amritsar, then you should not miss out the most famous dishes like ‘Makki Di Roti’ and ‘Sarson Da Saag’, Chole Bhature, Dal Makani, Amritsari Kulcha and Lassi. Chicken tikka and chicken masala are also very famous among foodies.

Hyderabad:

Hyderabad is widely known for its diverse and delicious cuisine. The city food scene is a blend of Mughlai, Persian and local Telangana flavours, resulting in unique dishes such as Hyderbadi Biryani, Haleem and various kebabs.

Chennai:

Chennai is extremely famous for its traditional South Indian dishes, to modern street foods. There are multiple options available for food lovers that they should definitely give a try. For example, dosas, idlis, sambar, filter coffee and biryani are the most loved dishes among the netizens.

Kolkata:

Kolkata is a dreamland for food lovers. It's famous for its diverse and delicious cuisine. The famous dishes that you must try are Kolkata Biryani, Macher Jhol (fish curry), Kosha Mangsho (mutton curry), and a variety of sweets like Rasgulla, Sondesh, and Misthi Doi.

Lucknow:

Lucknow is also known as the ‘City of Nawabs’. The city is renowned for its exquisite Awadhi cuisine, particularly its kebabs and biryani. The popular dishes in this city are ‘Tunday Kebab’, especially the Galouti kebab and Lucknowi biryani, which is known for its delicate flavours.

Patna:

Patna, the capital of Bihar, is widely known for its delicious and diverse cuisine. A famous dish for all time is ‘Litti Chokha’, a baked wheat ball stuffed with sattu and served with mashed vegetables. Other popular local dishes include Sattu Parantha, Khaja, Dal Pitha, Thekua and Malpua.