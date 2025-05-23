Tresind Studio Makes History As First Indian Restaurant In Dubai To Earn 3 Michelin Stars

The Dubai-based restaurant Tresind Studio made history on Thursday by becoming the first Indian eatery to receive three Michelin stars, during the fourth edition of the Michelin Guide Dubai.

The award is considered the highest honour in the culinary world, and Tresind Studio and FZN by Bjorn Frantzen are the only two restaurants in the Michelin Guide Dubai 2025.

While the Michelin Guide does not currently operate in India, the Michelin Guide stated that ‘the global spotlight is brighter than ever.’

Over the years, Indian restaurants abroad have only won one or two Michelin stars, which is why earning three stars signifies an exceptional cuisine, taking Indian cuisine ahead.

Tresind Studio

Chef Himanshu Saini, one of the finest tastemakers of Indian cuisine today, helms Tresind Studio in Dubai.

The 2014-born restaurant with just 20 seats and an open kitchen offers customers diverse flavours and cooking styles from all corners of India.