46-Day Break: 12 Stunning Hill Stations In North India To Visit This Summer

With temperatures soaring higher each day, the Ministry of Education has recently announced a 46-day school break, starting from June 1 to July 16, for all government and private schools across the country.

To beat the scorching heat and spend quality time with family and friends during this break, it is crucial to know importance, weigh what is vital and plan accordingly.

If you're considering travelling to a high-altitude destination for cooler, more comfortable weather to make the most of this summer vacation, then you're at the right place.

Check out these 12 stunning hill stations in North India you can visit in June and July to get some respite from India's summer heat.

Stunning hill station in North India