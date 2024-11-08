Published 18:26 IST, November 8th 2024
Under 1-Minute Recipes For People Always On The Go
Quick recipes to make your life a bit sweeter, even when you’re on the go.
- 2 min read
It’s amazing how quickly things are advancing, with new ideas and innovations constantly emerging to serve the public.
Thanks to the internet, people now have the opportunity to share ideas and access a world of information at their fingertips. This has made it easier to enjoy a fulfilling life, even with busy schedules for good food, convenience, and inspiration are all just a click away.
Here are some under 1-minute recipes to make your life a bit sweeter, even when you’re on the go.
1 Minute Mug Cake
Ingredients
- 1 to 1.30 mins
- 1 serving
- 3 tbsp Maida
- 2 tbsp Powdered Sugar
- 1 tbsp Cocoa Powder
- 1/4 tsp Baking Powder
- 3 tbsp Milk
- 1/2 tsp Vinegar
- 2-3 drops of Vanilla Essence
- 1 tbsp Oil
- 2 drops of Red Food Colour
Directions
- Take milk, vinegar, vanilla essence, oil and red food colour in a mixing bowl and mix well. Keep aside.
- Sift together maida, powdered sugar, cocoa powder and baking powder in a microwave-safe mug. Stir well with a fork. Gradually add milk mixture and mix well with a fork to get lump-free batter.
- Keep the mug in the microwave and microwave it at a high temperature for 1 to 1.30 minutes. Remove mug from microwave.
- Let it cool down for a minute. Serve warm or cold and enjoy.
(Recipe credit: Jagruti Manish/cookpad.com)
1 Minute Samosa Chat
Ingredients
- 5 min
- 1 serving
- 1 samosa (homemade preferably)
- As needed sweet chutney
- As needed green chutney
- 1/4 cup curd whisked
- 1/4 cup finely chopped onion and tomato(optional)
- As needed sev for garnishing
Directions
- Break samosa. Add curd.
- Add chopped onion pieces. Add green chutney and sweet chutney.
- It's ready. Garnish with sev/coriander leaves. Sprinkle some chat masala/a little bit salt and pepper if it's needed.
- Note: To this, add boiled Chhola/peas or cooked Chhola curry if you want to.
(Recipe credit: Dr. Ruchi Sharma/cookpad.com)
