Advertisement

Strict diets are great if you are a disciplined person who does not give in to their cravings. However, for most of us, a flexible diet is what will work the best. Combining the words "flexible" and "vegetarian," this dietary pattern encourages individuals to primarily consume plant-based foods while still allowing for occasional consumption of meat and other animal products.

What is the flexitarian diet?

At its core, the flexitarian diet emphasises plant-based foods such as fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, nuts, and seeds. These foods are rich in essential nutrients, fibre, and antioxidants, which are beneficial for overall health and well-being. By focusing on plant-based options, flexitarians aim to reduce their intake of meat and animal products, which can have environmental and health benefits.

Flexitarian diet | Image: Unsplash

One of the key principles of the flexitarian diet is flexibility. Unlike strict vegetarian or vegan diets, flexitarians have the freedom to include small amounts of meat, poultry, fish, dairy, and eggs in their meals. This flexibility allows individuals to tailor their dietary choices to their personal preferences, cultural background, and nutritional needs. For example, a flexitarian may choose to enjoy a meatless meal most days of the week but indulge in a steak dinner on special occasions.

Advertisement

Benefits of flexitarian diet

The flexitarian diet offers several potential health benefits. Research suggests that diets rich in plant-based foods may lower the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and certain types of cancer. Additionally, reducing meat consumption may lead to improvements in cholesterol levels, blood pressure, and weight management. By incorporating a variety of plant-based foods into their meals, flexitarians can ensure they are meeting their nutritional needs while promoting overall health and well-being.

Advertisement

Flexitarian diet | Image: Unsplash

Another advantage of the flexitarian diet is its sustainability. Plant-based foods typically require fewer resources, such as water and land, to produce compared to animal-based foods. By reducing the demand for meat and animal products, flexitarians can help minimise their environmental footprint and contribute to a more sustainable food system. Choosing locally sourced and organic produce can further enhance the sustainability of a flexitarian diet.

Adopting a flexitarian lifestyle does not require drastic changes overnight. Instead, individuals can gradually transition towards a more plant-based diet by incorporating meatless meals into their weekly routine and experimenting with new recipes and ingredients. Flexitarians can also benefit from meal planning and batch cooking to ensure they have nutritious options readily available.