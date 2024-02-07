Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 25th, 2024 at 14:15 IST

Unique Halwa Recipes: Enjoy The Flavours Of India With These ‘Hatke’ Desserts

These halwa creations are more than just desserts; they are a celebration of regional tastes and inventive culinary traditions. Add them to your dessert menu.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Santre ka halwa
Santre ka halwa | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Halwa, a deliciously rich dessert, has a rich culinary history and comes in various delectable forms across the country. While classic versions like gajar ka halwa and moong dal halwa are well-known, there are a lot of unique halwa dishes waiting to be discovered. From beetroot halwa, to kali gajar and santre ka halwa, the options are as delicious as they are ‘hatke’.

Shakarkandi ka halwa

Sweet potato halwa, also known as shakarkandi ka halwa, is a delectable treat made from mashed sweet potatoes, ghee, milk, and sugar. Infused with aromatic cardamom and garnished with nuts, this halwa offers a unique twist with its earthy flavour, making it a wholesome and nutritious dessert.

Kala gajar halwa

Kala gajar halwa showcases the culinary creativity of using black carrots, locally known as kala gajar. These dark purple carrots impart a unique hue to the halwa. Prepared with the usual ingredients like ghee, milk, and sugar, this halwa has a distinct flavour and a visual appeal that sets it apart from the traditional gajar ka halwa. It is only available for a very short period during early winter.

Kachi haldi ka halwa

Kachi haldi ka halwa is a rare gem among halwa variations. It features fresh turmeric, grated and cooked with ghee, sugar, and milk. This unique halwa not only delights the taste buds but also offers the health benefits associated with turmeric, known for its anti-inflammatory properties.

Santre ka halwa

The tangy flavours of oranges can make way for the sweetest halwa that you will ever try. All you have to do is add orange juice or pulp to your regular sooji halwa, along with saffron to give it a bright orange colour. Add a unique dimension to it by serving it with chunks of peeled oranges.

Beetroot halwa

Beetroot halwa adds a vibrant touch to your dessert menu. Grated beetroots are cooked with milk, sugar, and ghee until they transform into a delightful, magenta-coloured dessert. The earthy undertones of beetroot combined with the sweetness of sugar create a yummy and visually appealing treat.

Kacche kele ka halwa

Kacche kele ka halwa, made from raw bananas, is a lesser-known but equally scrumptious variation. The raw bananas are grated and cooked with ghee, milk, and sugar to create a sweet and hearty dessert. This halwa provides a unique, starchy texture, making it a delightful surprise for the palate.

Published January 25th, 2024 at 13:28 IST

