Winter brings with it chilly winds and with it comes the aroma of deliciously warm winter delicacies. One of the biggest gifts of the winter season is the yummy jaggery desserts that can be enjoyed. Not only is jaggery healthier than processed sugar, but it also adds a rustic taste to our beloved desserts. Here are some desserts made with jaggery that can make your winter feats even more sweet and delicious.

Gud ka halwa

Embrace the warmth of winter with gud ka halwa, a delicious dessert made from jaggery. This rich and indulgent halwa is infused with the natural sweetness of jaggery, garnished with ghee-roasted nuts, and carries the comforting flavours of the season. This dessert is especially enjoyed during Lohri.

Gud ka halwa for winter | Image: Pixabay

Jaggery kheer

Elevate the classic rice pudding or kheer by adding the goodness of jaggery to the dessert. The caramel-like sweetness of jaggery adds a unique depth to this creamy dessert, creating a comforting bowl of warmth perfect for winter evenings.

Gur coconut laddu

Transport yourself to a sweet paradise with gur coconut laddu. The combination of jaggery and coconut results in a soft and melt-in-the-mouth laddus that brings a taste of warmth to the winter season. These bite-sized delights are perfect for festive gatherings or a sweet indulgence by the fireplace after a heavy dinner.

Peanut chikki

Savour the crispiness of winter with peanut chikki, a traditional sweet treat. Roasted peanuts bound together with jaggery create a crunchy and nutty delight. This wholesome snack not only satisfies sweet cravings but also provides a burst of energy in the chilly weather. It can replace your expensive post-workout protein bars too.

Peanut chikki for winter | Image : Freepik

Almond jaggery barfi

Experience the true elegance of winter flavours with almond jaggery barfi. The nuttiness of almonds combined with the rich sweetness of jaggery creates a healthy and tasty barfi that melts in your mouth. This delectable treat is an ideal blend of health and indulgence for the colder months.