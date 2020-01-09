Uttarayan 2020: Must-try Lipsmacking Traditional Snacks From Different States

India, which is also known as the land of festivals, will kickstart the festive vibes with Uttarayan. The kite festival is one of the biggest festivals in India. Also known as Makar Sakranti, Uttarayan is celebrated across the country. Food and festivals go hand-in-hand. In each state, every festival brings a unique dish on the table. Here are some Uttarayan traditional snacks of different states you can spot in the served plate.

Uttarayan traditional snacks from Gujarat

Uttarayan is one of the major festivals of Gujarat. From participating in various kite festivals to serving a plate of mouth-watering snacks, the state has something for everyone during this festival. Undhiyu, khichdo, and lilva ni kachori among others are must-try traditional food items in Gujrat during Uttarayan. Not only spicy and sweet foods but Gujaratis often munch on fruits like bor and sugarcane during the festival.

Uttarayan traditional snack from Maharashtra

Til-gud, which is a sweet laddoo, is also called Til Gul Ghya and God God Bola by the people of Maharashtra. The til-gul laddoos are prepared with sesame seeds and jaggery. Apart from these, they also prepare gulachi poli or jaggery rotis and murmura chikkis or sweets made of puffed rice. Along with these, people also prepare puran poli, which is a flatbread stuffed with jaggery and gram flour in it with pure ghee. It is believed that all these food items help in keeping the body warm during the winters.

Uttarayan traditional snack from Rajasthan

Rajasthan, the land of Maharajas, also celebrates Uttarayan on a large scale. Apart from their traditional customs, a snack plate of Uttarayan could be a treat for the sweet tooth of many. The popular sweet dishes pehni and ghevar make their space on the plate. Pheni is served with sweet warm milk, topped with dry fruits. Whereas, ghevar is also a sweet dish served to the guest commonly in Rajasthan.

Uttarayan traditional snack from West Bengal

West Bengal, a state popular for serving the best sweet dishes such as roshgulla and sandesh, among others, also celebrates Uttarayan in a traditional way. After the rituals, they start their day with a sweet dish named patishapta. It is crepe or a pancake made of rice and stuffed with a mixture of khoa, coconut and gur or jaggery, which is traditionally prepared in Bengal. Apart from this, puli pitha is also a Bengali Makar Sankranti preparation that involves dunking a sweet dumpling into spice-infused milk and topped with dried fruits and nuts.