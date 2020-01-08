Makar Sankranti 2020: All About The Hindu Festival Of India

India is a land of varied cultures and traditions. The whole country has different festivals that are celebrated in different parts of the nation. One such festival is Makar Sankranti. It is a harvest festival that is celebrated on January 15 every year.
This festival is celebrated in different parts of India with different traditions and names. According to the Hindu calendar, this festival is celebrated on a specific day that is referred to as a solar day in the Hindu calendar. The festival is all about worshipping the sun and the legend of Hindu mythology related to Sankranti.
Sankranti was a goddess according to Hindu mythology. As per the legend, Sankranti killed a devil named Sankarasur. The day next to Makar Sankrant is called Karidin or Kinkrant.
On this day, the Devi slayed the devil Kinkarasur. The information of Makar Sankranti is available in Panchang. The Panchang is the Hindu Almanac that provides information on the age, form, clothing, direction, and movement of Sankranti.
On the day of Makar Sankranti, the sun starts its Northward movement. This is also known as the Uttrayan journey, and therefore the festival is known Uttrayan in the state of Gujarat.
Also Read| Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat Kite festival
Kite flying is one of the sports that is practiced on this day. It is one of the biggest festival sports in Gujarat on the day of Uttrayan. In other parts of the nation, there are various sports and dances that are held to commemorate the festival.
Also Read| International Kite Festival: The beauty of the fun-filled event held at Ahmedabad
Also Read| Lohri 2020: Celebrate the harvest festival by gorging on these traditional sweets
Also Read| Pongal 2020: Everything you need to know about this revered South Indian festival