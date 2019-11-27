Vegan Diet: Top Protein Rich Vegan Dishes To Include In Your Diet List, See Recipes

Vegan diet refers to only plant-based food items like leafy vegetables, millets, nuts, and fruits. According to the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, it typically consists of food options that are low in saturated fats and low in cholesterol levels. Here we have listed some of the best plant-based recipes, which are easy to prepare for meat-free midweek meals.

Tomato, lemongrass and rice soup

Ingredients: Vegetable oil, garlic, ginger, red chillies, lemongrass, cumin seeds, ground coriander, chopped tomatoes, tamarind purée, basmati rice, salt and coriander.

Method: Heat the vegetable oil in a pan and cook the garlic, ginger, chillies and lemongrass for 2 minutes. Add the spices and cook for one minute. The tip in the tomatoes, tamarind, and water. Simmer for five minutes. Blitz with a stick blender until smooth and then season. Heat the soup again, add the rice and simmer for 10-12 minutes until the rice is cooked. Stir through the coriander, add a pinch of salt and serve.

Vegan pancakes with mixed berry compote

Ingredients: mixed frozen berries, icing sugar, lemon juice, plain flour, caster sugar, baking powder, salt, vanilla extract, unsweetened almond milk, and vegetable oil

Method: Tip the berries into a small pan with the icing sugar and lemon juice for 5-10 minutes. Tip the flour, caster sugar, baking powder, and salt into a bowl, and mix them. Pour in some vanilla extract and almond milk, and whisk. Heat a non-stick pan with oil. Add a heaped tbsp of batter to the pan and cook the pancakes on each side. Serve the pancakes with the compote.

Wholewheat spaghetti

Ingredients: Wholewheat spaghetti, long-stemmed broccoli, olive oil, garlic cloves, chilli flakes, lemon, and salt

Method: Cook the spaghetti, adding the broccoli to the pan. Then drain it keeping a cupful of the pasta water. Meanwhile, heat olive oil in a large frying pan, and cook the garlic for 2-3 minutes. Stir in the chilli and cook for a minute. Tip in the pasta, broccoli, lemon zest and juice and some your choice of seasoning. Add 2-3 tbsp pasta cooking water and toss everything together. Serve with garlic bread or coke.

