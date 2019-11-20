Vegan Ice Cream: Here Are Some Delicious Ice-cream Recipes To Prepare At Home

Ice-creams are one of the most delicious desserts, that many find hard to resist. However, if you are on a vegan diet, and cannot resist eating ice-cream, you can find an easier way to satisfy your sweet cravings by making vegan ice-creams at home. Using some flavorless frozen dairy substitutes, you can keep your hopes high to taste these vegan ice-creams. To get that creamy and real dessert taste with a drizzle of nuts and chocolate, follow the recipe mentioned below.

The Secret to Vegan Ice Cream

Coconut milk is the secret of Vegan ice-cream. Creamy coconut milk with full fat and many other vegan milk substitutes, like almond milk or soy milk, can be used to prepare these ice-creams. You will require some 'greasiness' in your ice-creams, that can only be found in a can of coconut milk for vegan options.

Delicious vegan ice-cream recipes to prepare at home

*The quantity of these ingredients are made for four serves

Double Chocolate Fruit and Nut Vegan Ice-Cream

Ingredients:

200 ml Coconut milk

50 ml Water

6 heaped tsp Brown sugar or White sugar

3–4 tsp Cocoa powder

40 gm Dark chocolate

Handful raisins and nuts

Method:

Soak the raisins and nuts in a bowl and keep aside.

Heat the coconut milk in a pan on a medium-low flame. Add cocoa powder and sugar slowly to the pan. Keep stirring the mixture. Make sure that it does not form lumps or boils over. Turn off the flame and add the chocolate bites and let it cool down.

Freeze the mixture in an ice-cream container for 2-3 hours

Remove from the container and beat it in a blender once it is moderately set

Slice the nuts and raisins along with the mixture and freeze it till it sets

Filter Coffee Crunch Vegan Ice-Cream

Ingredients:

200 ml Coconut milk

50 ml Filter coffee concentrate

6 heaped tsp Brown sugar or white sugar

A few squares crushed of Peanut brittle (Chikki)

Some Walnuts

Roasted coffee bean for garnishing

Method:

Soak the walnuts and peanut brittle in water

Heat the coconut milk in a pan on a medium-low flame. Add the filter coffee powder and the sugar slowly to the pan. Keep stirring. Make sure that it does not form lumps or boil over. Turn off the flame and add the chocolate bites and let it cool down.

Freeze the ice-cream mixture in an ice-cream container for 2-3 hours

Remove from the container and beat it in a blender once it is moderately set

Blend the walnuts and peanut brittle along with the ice-cream mixture and freeze it till it sets.

Garnish coffee beans when you serve.

