Vegetables List Which Have Non-identical Names In Different States Of India

Vegetables are present in numerous varieties across India. They help in providing nutritional benefits and also in leading a healthy long life. Since India is a multi-cultural and multi-lingual country, many vegetables are named differently in different regions. Take a look at few vegetables which have non-identical names in various regions of India.

Vegetables with dissimilar names in different parts of India

Onion:

Onions are amidst one of those essential vegetables, which works as a primary ingredient in almost every Indian curry or sabzi. It is an absolutely necessary vegetable in every Indian dish. Onions are readily available in grocery stores at affordable prices. It is a staple food item, which one can find in literally every kitchen. Onion is commonly known as Pyaz in the northern states of India. Whereas, in states like Maharashtra and adjoining regions, it called Kanda.

Cucumber:

Cucumber is a vegetable, which is highly used in salads. Cucumber can also be called a magical food item due to tons of nutritional qualities attached to it. It is a rich source of potassium and magnesium. In fact, it is a great source of Vitamin C, K and Vitamin A as well. Cucumber is called Kakdi in central parts of India. Whereas it is known as Khera in states like Punjab and Haryana.

Bottle Gourd:

It has a lot of health benefits. Bottle Gourd helps massively in weight loss. It also prevents issues like improper digestion and constipation. Bottle gourd is commonly called Lauki in major parts of India. However it is named differently in cities like Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune, wherein its referred as Dudhi.

Potato:

Potato is one such vegetable which has the ability to easily blend in any Indian dish. Potatoes aren't harsh on pockets and taste great too. You can eat in the form of an Indian curry, chaat, or aloo paratha. Potato is referred to as Batata in several parts of India. In the state of Maharashtra, it is famously called as batata. However, primarily, it is known as Aloo.

Sugar Apple:

Sugar apple is not as common as other fruits like apples or oranges, but it is highly consumed in states like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharasthra.In northern India, it is called Sharifa. Whereas in states like Maharashtra, it is known as Sitafal.