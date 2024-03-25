Advertisement

The festival of colours is finally here. As people all across the country are celebrating holi, we all know the celebration is incomplete without some lip-smacking dishes. Keeping the same in mind, recently, a food vlogger shared a video of making a special Holi sandwich. Want to know how she made the mesmerising dish? Let’s find out.

Food vlogger makes multi-coloured holi sandwich

Sahini Bannerjee took to her official Instagram handle and made this very fascinating treat. The best part was that she did not use any artificial colouring to give the dish its different colours. The video begins with the vlogger asking her partner what he wants to eat, to which he replies Holi Sandwich. Then, the vlogger starts preparing a multi-coloured loaf of bread. After kneading the dough, she divides it in equal proportions. To get yellow bread, she adds turmeric powder. For green colour, she added matcha powder. Pink bread is made using beetroot, orange from saffron and blue from blue pea. She then rolls the different coloured dough pieces on top of each other and then puts it in the oven to bake. Once done, she can be seen slicing her freshly baked bread and applying a blue colour spread on top of it.

She added a description of the recipe in her caption. It read, “Yellow - Haldi or Turmeric (retains color). Pink - Beetroot (but lost color because it was too thin. It browned. Green - Matcha(color is retained). Orange - saffron (turned a deeper yellowish). Blue - Blue pea flower powder (gets brighter after baking)”

Have a look at the viral video:

The internet was quite impressed with this colourful creation. Many people praised the fascinating dish on social media. One comment read, "It's Van Gogh sandwich." Another person wrote, "That looks like, A Starry Sandwich - Van Gough wala!”