What Is Bulletproof Coffee? Health Benefits And Step-by-step Guide To Make This Trending Beverage At Home

Ghee, or clarified butter, is a staple in Indian cuisine and is traditionally eaten with a variety of dishes, particularly with savouries. However, have you ever considered eating ghee with your coffee? Well! Ghee coffee, also known as bulletproof coffee, is a trending beverage known for its potential health benefits. It involves adding a spoonful of ghee to a cup of coffee, traditionally black or herbal.

What exactly is bulletproof ghee coffee?

Bulletproof coffee is a high-fat coffee drink made with coffee, grass-fed butter or ghee, and MCT oil (a man-made extraction from natural sources such as palm or kernel oil).

How to make bulletproof ghee coffee in a step-by-step?

Step 1: Add one tbsp of instant coffee to your glass or mug.

Step 2: Now, in a blender, combine the coffee, ghee, and MCT oil and blend for 20 to 30 seconds until smooth and frothy, and enjoy.

This beverage offers multiple health benefits that contain antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that support body and brain functions.

According to the experts, here are some of the good benefits of drinking ghee coffee:

Sustained energy

Unlike usual coffee, which gives a quick spike in energy, ghee helps to absorb the caffeine slowly, leading to a gradual release of energy, which helps to be active for a longer period.

Boost gut health

Ghee contains butyric acid, a type of fatty acid that supports beneficial gut bacteria and reduces inflammation. Moderate consumption of this coffee can aid in stimulating digestion.

Potential weight management

Ghee can help in weight management by promoting a feeling of fullness and reducing the cravings of overeating. It may also boost metabolism, allowing the body to burn fat efficiently.

Enhanced mental clarity

Ghee contains fatty acids that help nourish brain cells, potentially improving focus and concentration. Consuming bulletproof coffee during the morning hours is believed to support cognitive function.

Relief from menstrual pain

