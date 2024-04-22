Advertisement

As temperatures are steadily rising during the summer months, there's nothing as refreshing as enjoying juicy watermelon to beat the heat. Packed with water content and nutrients, watermelon is not only a delicious fruit but also an excellent way to stay cool and hydrated. From salads to drinks and desserts, here are some mouthwatering watermelon dishes to enjoy all summer long.

Watermelon salad with feta and mint

Combine diced watermelon, crumbled feta cheese, and fresh mint leaves in a bowl for a refreshing and flavorful salad. Drizzle with a splash of balsamic glaze or a squeeze of lime juice. This vibrant salad is a perfect balance of sweet and savoury flavours, making it a crowd-pleaser at summer gatherings.

Watermelon salad | Image: Unsplash

Grilled watermelon skewers

Add a twist to your summer barbecue with grilled watermelon skewers that are filled with flavour. Cut watermelon into cubes and thread onto skewers along with chunks of pineapple, mango, and bell peppers. Grill the skewers for a few minutes on each side until lightly charred, then serve as a refreshing appetiser or side dish.

Watermelon sorbet

Indulge your sweet tooth with homemade watermelon sorbet that's light, refreshing, and bursting with natural sweetness. Blend together frozen watermelon chunks, a splash of lime juice, and a touch of honey or agave syrup until smooth. Freeze the mixture until firm, then scoop into bowls or cones for a guilt-free summer treat.

Watermelon, cucumber, and mint cooler

Stay hydrated with a refreshing watermelon, cucumber, and mint cooler that's both hydrating and delicious. Blend together chunks of watermelon, cucumber, and fresh mint leaves until smooth. Strain the mixture to remove any pulp, then serve over ice with a garnish of mint leaves for a cool and revitalising beverage.

Watermelon cooler | Image: Unsplash

Mohabbat ka sharbat

The summer drink of Delhi's choice. Mohabbat ka sharbat is made with milk, rooh afza and chopped watermelon pieces. Fruity, sweet and chilled with ice cubes, this refreshing drink is best enjoyed fresh.