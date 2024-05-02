Advertisement

As the summer season rolls in, many individuals aim to shed excess weight and boost their fat-burning efforts. Incorporating certain foods into your diet can help with weight loss while keeping you feeling energised and satisfied during the warmer months. By incorporating these fat-burning foods into your summer diet, you can accelerate your weight loss journey.

Green tea

Green tea stands out as a top fat-burning food due to its rich antioxidant content and metabolism-boosting properties. Packed with catechins, green tea has been linked to enhanced fat oxidation and weight loss when consumed regularly. Enjoy a refreshing cup of green tea throughout the day to rev up your metabolism and support your weight loss journey.

Representative photo | Image: Freepik

Watermelon

Watermelon is a hydrating and low-calorie fruit that can aid in fat burning. With its high water content and minimal calorie count, watermelon is an excellent snack choice to satisfy cravings while keeping you hydrated and full. Additionally, watermelon contains citrulline, an amino acid that may enhance exercise performance and promote fat loss. Incorporate slices of fresh watermelon into your meals or enjoy them as a refreshing snack to support your weight loss goals this summer.

Spicy foods

Spicy foods, such as chili peppers, can help boost metabolism and promote fat burning. Capsaicin, the compound responsible for the spicy kick in peppers, has been shown to increase calorie expenditure and fat oxidation. Adding a dash of pepper or chili flakes to your meals can provide a metabolism-boosting punch that helps you burn more calories throughout the day.

Representative photo | Image: Freepik

Lean proteins

Including lean proteins like grilled chicken or fish in your summer diet can support muscle growth and fat loss. Protein has a high thermic effect, meaning that your body burns more calories digesting protein compared to fats or carbohydrates. By incorporating protein-rich foods into your meals, you can increase your metabolism and promote fat burning while preserving lean muscle mass. Grill up some chicken skewers or salmon fillets for a delicious and nutritious summer barbecue option that supports your weight loss goals.

Fiber-rich fruits and vegetables

Fiber-rich fruits and vegetables are essential for promoting digestion and keeping you feeling full and satisfied. Foods like berries, leafy greens, and cruciferous vegetables are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support overall health and weight loss. Incorporating a variety of colourful fruits and veggies into your meals ensures you're getting a wide range of nutrients while supporting your fat-burning efforts this summer.

