What Is a Cortisol Mocktail? Know How To Make The Viral Summer Beverage At Home

Social media has introduced various food and beverage trends over the years. The trends range from whipped coffee to cloud bread. The latest one to capture attention is cortisol mocktails. These drinks are often made with simple natural ingredients like coconut water, lemon juice, etc. Many people are trying it as a refreshing summer drink rather than a wellness drink.

What is a cortisol mocktail?

A cortisol mocktail, also known as an adrenal mocktail, is a non-alcoholic beverage. It is prepared using coconut water, orange juice, lemon juice, and salt. The drink, which claims to boost hydration, has gained popularity on social media. It also helps people stay fresh and lose weight, though that claim hasn't been proven yet.

The appeal of these drinks lies in their simple ingredients. They provide potassium, vitamin C, and sodium. Together, these ingredients help replenish fluids and electrolytes. Some versions also include magnesium. It is a mineral that plays a role in various bodily functions and has a potential relationship with sleep management.

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How to make a classic cortisol mocktail at home