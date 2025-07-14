Fibermaxxing: The New ‘Gut-Friendly’ Diet Internet Is Obsessing Over, How Safe Is It?

Eating fibre is considered healthy because of its beneficial properties, it helps in supporting healthy digestion with weight management, and reduces the risk of certain diseases. But have you ever imagined eating fibre way more than you should eat so that you can lose weight or boost your digestion? Well! A new trend on social media has gone viral where users are loading their meals with high-fibre foods and calling it “Fibermaxxing.”

What is the ‘fibermaxxing’ trend?

Fibermaxxing means consuming high-fibre foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and nuts to promote digestive health, enhance satiety, and stabilise blood sugar levels. It is believed that this diet also helps in improving gut health.

However, dietary guidelines advise consuming 25-30 grams of fibre per day. Fibermaxxing, on the other hand, aims to exceed the recommended daily fibre intake, sometimes with supplements.

How to practice fibermaxxing?

Increase fruit and vegetable consumption: Incorporate a variety of colourful fruits and vegetables into your meals and snacks. It’s advised to add five servings a day.

Choose whole grains: Add whole grains to your diet, which include whole wheat bread, brown rice, quinoa, and oats and have higher fibre content. Add legumes to your diet, which include beans, lentils, and chickpeas and can be added to your daily meals.

Snack mindfully and wisely: If you are craving to have some snacks, try to choose some healthy snacks such as popcorn, hummus with veggies, or whole grain crackers.

Be Hydrated: Drink a lot of water so that fibre does its job and prevents digestive discomfort. Drink water as much as possible because it helps to make the process smoother, and it also prevents digestive discomfort.

READ MORE: 3 Desi Summer Recipes You Can Make Without A Stove

Is the trend safe for health?

As we all know, it is important to eat fibre for our overall health. However, according to the nutritionist, consuming too much fibre without any proper hydration can cause digestive discomfort, and if you suddenly start overconsuming fibre, you may end up with multiple health problems, such as bloating, gas, IBS flare-ups, constipation, nutrient malabsorption, and dehydration.

According to the nutrition experts, the trend is essentially a new spin on age-old advice to eat more fibre. Meanwhile, most of the people fall short of their daily fibre goals, fibremaxxing aims to correct that.