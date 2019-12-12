What Is Garlic Oil? Check Out The Surprising Ways It Boosts Your Health

Next to medicinal tablets, ointments, and pills, oils have been known to be effective medicines to treat many ailments. Commercial medicines are known to be loaded with chemicals that may have some major side effects. Oils, on the other hand, are soothing, aromatic and are a potent cure for many ailments. There may be many oils like coconut oil, olive oil and neem oil that you may be aware of but there is one oil that you and many people may not be aware of — garlic oil. Here are some of the best health benefits of garlic oil:

Good for your skin

Garlic oil is known to have anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. These properties in garlic oil are known to treat skin conditions like acne, wrinkles, pores and dark circles. The sulfur compounds present in the garlic oil are known to aid the formation of new skin tissue cells. This is one of the best garlic oil health benefits.

Improves heart health

Garlic oil is also known to contain a compound that is known to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. It has been known since ages that garlic helps to avoid clot formation in the arteries and veins. It is known to aid the elasticity and flexibility of blood vessels. One of the major garlic oil health benefits is that it helps proper blood circulation.

Antiviral

This is yet another major health benefit of garlic oil. It has been known to be used as an antiviral for fighting various viruses like influenza and common cold, cough, and fever. Garlic oil is known to boost the activity of cells that fight other natural killer cells. It will help you stay away from infections, especially during the cold season.

Boosts immunity and reduces inflammation

This is one of the most common uses of oil. Garlic oil is known to have anti-inflammatory properties that help heal wounds and infections easily. It will also help you boost immunity which will help you fight diseases. Winter season welcomes many diseases and viral infections, incorporating garlic oil can help you in many ways.

Improves your brain health

Garlic oil has also been known to prevent ailments like memory loss. The oil helps to avoid the accumulation of cholesterol. Thus, it helps to prevent the formation of clots in the brain. For these reasons, you should consider incorporating garlic oil in your diet.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.